Additions:
- Rehexing! an ability that allows you to end runs early for the cost of rebirth tokens in post game
- 3 New Jellies
- Cursed Difficulty makes certain bits of price scaling higher
- Opening scene on new saves
- 2 New Achievements
- Improves to late game sections
- New animations in rebirth scenes
- New Dialogue in rebirth scenes
- Cutscene skip button
- Hover Icons for Buttons
- Intro when a file loads
- Rebirth Requirement in the Curse Picker now gives a multiplier for rebirth tokens on the run
QOL/Changes:
- Steamdeck now has better support, seperate windows should no longer be opened when on Steamdeck
- Characters now have an indicator that they can be spoken to if you've never talked to them before
- Jellies are now more optimized when outside the jelly daycare
- Curse Picker now gets your curses before picking your rebirth requirement
- Miners now have 6 uptokens
- Melanie miner is now Charlie miner
- Sticky notes appear in the interstate when in the ending section and in post game that make sure you cant forget certain critical bits of info (security.)
- Curses you havent found are now 70% more likely to be gotten than already found curses when rolling randomly in the Curse Picker
Bug Fixes:
- Jellies no longer end Jelly2Jelly interactions when another jelly comes close
- The Camera in a certain section finally works properly
- You cant softlock in the first room of the end-game section. stop that.
01.00.09-ptb build 4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update