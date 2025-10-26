 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov RV There Yet? Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20545284 Edited 26 October 2025 – 03:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Additions:

- Rehexing! an ability that allows you to end runs early for the cost of rebirth tokens in post game
- 3 New Jellies
- Cursed Difficulty makes certain bits of price scaling higher
- Opening scene on new saves
- 2 New Achievements
- Improves to late game sections
- New animations in rebirth scenes
- New Dialogue in rebirth scenes
- Cutscene skip button
- Hover Icons for Buttons
- Intro when a file loads
- Rebirth Requirement in the Curse Picker now gives a multiplier for rebirth tokens on the run

QOL/Changes:

- Steamdeck now has better support, seperate windows should no longer be opened when on Steamdeck
- Characters now have an indicator that they can be spoken to if you've never talked to them before
- Jellies are now more optimized when outside the jelly daycare
- Curse Picker now gets your curses before picking your rebirth requirement
- Miners now have 6 uptokens
- Melanie miner is now Charlie miner
- Sticky notes appear in the interstate when in the ending section and in post game that make sure you cant forget certain critical bits of info (security.)
- Curses you havent found are now 70% more likely to be gotten than already found curses when rolling randomly in the Curse Picker

Bug Fixes:

- Jellies no longer end Jelly2Jelly interactions when another jelly comes close
- The Camera in a certain section finally works properly
- You cant softlock in the first room of the end-game section. stop that.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3893441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link