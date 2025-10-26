Update Note:
- The strategy scales and the points required to apply them have been changed.
- Strategies are now activated upon waking up from the first KO.
- The "cancel recovery" strategy has been changed; it no longer changes the time it takes to apply it, but rather the value it removes in 3 seconds.
- The menu visuals have been improved.
Update Note:
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update