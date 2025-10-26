 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20545260 Edited 26 October 2025 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update Note:

- The strategy scales and the points required to apply them have been changed.
- Strategies are now activated upon waking up from the first KO.
- The "cancel recovery" strategy has been changed; it no longer changes the time it takes to apply it, but rather the value it removes in 3 seconds.
- The menu visuals have been improved.

Changed files in this update

