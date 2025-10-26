This release of version 9 means saves will become incompatible from 8 if you still have them.

They can be salvaged with debug keys if you wish. Ctrl + Alt + D

Then press Tab to disable death, and redraw wires as needed.

Here's a summary of the previous updates.

0.9.0

Reworked nodes so they now spawn 4 in the center as a maximum. This solves all corner and edge related issues. 8 is overkill anyway. Disabled saving during the tutorial.

Tutorial pointer repaired.

Made selected wires throb their status color.

Found an issue where the wire color would only match the first block it was drawn from.

Adjusted that to match the status of the INPUT block, not block 1.

Swap colorblind good bad colors.

Escape closed entire pause menu, not backing out of settings menu.

Fixed rotation and zooming during tutorial block placement trial.

Added back all 27 cubes. Performance testing is important for this. I'm showing a dip from 220 fps to 90fps when going to the overview.

Made the Outline blink during death.

0.8.9

Made the intro video skippable with right click. Selecting training is still mandatory. There's still issues with the audio, and that needs to be brought over completely to FMOD. It's a little weird and won't be bound by audio settings.

Fixed bug where cancelling a save delete would load the game.

Clarified the safe destruction text.

Clarified new game text.

Dump the user back to the data menu if there are too many slots used.

Broke out borderless mode into a separate line item.

Re-worked how resolution switching works. Still not 100% happy with it.

Adjusted the color menu spacing, and remade EEPY mode to not have transparency.

0.8.8

Make the settings menu do things. All of the things. So many things.

Also implement 3 save slots.

There is now feedback when you save in-game.

If you already have 3 save slots, you get an error if you try and start a new game. The new game will always take the next available slot.

You can now also destroy slots or load them individually.

Restore button only appears when there's a save for it to load.

Restore button will load the last saved game. Not the last one opened. Unsure how I feel about that. There is still no save when going back to menu or exiting.

Not entirely sure how I want to handle autosaving, as I'm unsure if permanent death is a thing yet. Probably not a concern right now.



0.8.7

Replace the in-game music with a rough track. ~18 minutes long.

Actually make the Wishlist button go to the store page woooo.

Reverse the direction of the Inert blink so it is white on the 1's.

0.8.6

Fix the intro sequence not properly syncing consistently.

Loading the title theme into memory was taking inconsistent timing depending on HDD speed.

Update the old research menu.

Make future resources have their text visible, but are un-selectable.

Research module now consumes 10 units per second.

Balance Changes Harvester now gathers 20 per second.

Added colors to the block place buttons to indicate the color of the module.

Make inert text in UI blink to draw attention to the block not working.

0.8.5

Allow selecting objects without needing to right click.

0.8.4

Added "Menu Music" mixer bus volume control to better tune music levels in game. Added 0-1 float power of 10 conversion to convert from DBFS to linear scale. Bus set to -3.5db. In-game bus is tuned based on the level of the FMOD bus, so that has been reset to 0db.

Also found an issue with the menu music being broken into stems and clipping above 0. Replaced with a singular mixed version and re-adjusted the loop point to the 3rd section. Menu music and planet music should now be at the same volume.

Escape block placement on pressing E for wire drawing. Same for Q.

Found a bug where objects were not getting removed from hover menu, which subsequently solves another weird bug where having selected a block, then placing a wire on a pip on that block sometimes selects the bug.

Hover actors are now cleared and both wire and block placement can be escaped from safely no matter the stage.

Implement counter for progress to level goal. When passing 200 packaged flesh the button should unlock and blink. Pushing the button will then transit to the next planet.

Refresh resources in level, as they don't seem to trigger properly on starting a new map. This still needs to be solved, but this is a brute force method to prevent save corruption. Needs further testing.



0.8.3

Fixed bug where scroll on block place iterates properly, but selecting storage from the menu fires a duplicated event for storage which pointed to both storage, and abstraction.

Added Tab to the debug menu, to toggle death.

Fixed bug where changing block level between 1 and 2 with the keyboard shortcuts disables the wrong blocks.

Disabled the ability to open the pause menu from the main menu.

0.8.2

Added back the "Abstraction" block to the block place menu to highlight storage and round out the list.

Fixed bug where selecting block via the menu verses scrolling the mouse wheel would incorrectly disable Version 2 button of blocks.

0.8.1

Made "Flesh Discovery" always be unlocked.

Added a descriptive list to the debug controls for playtest. Left Ctrl + Left Alt + D



Mwah,

1W2P320D0A