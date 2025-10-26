 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20545225
Update notes via Steam Community

This release of version 9 means saves will become incompatible from 8 if you still have them.

They can be salvaged with debug keys if you wish. Ctrl + Alt + D

Then press Tab to disable death, and redraw wires as needed.

Here's a summary of the previous updates.

0.9.0

  • Reworked nodes so they now spawn 4 in the center as a maximum.

    • This solves all corner and edge related issues.

    • 8 is overkill anyway. Disabled saving during the tutorial.

  • Tutorial pointer repaired.

  • Made selected wires throb their status color.

  • Found an issue where the wire color would only match the first block it was drawn from.

  • Adjusted that to match the status of the INPUT block, not block 1.

  • Swap colorblind good bad colors.

  • Escape closed entire pause menu, not backing out of settings menu.

  • Fixed rotation and zooming during tutorial block placement trial.

  • Added back all 27 cubes.

    • Performance testing is important for this.

    • I'm showing a dip from 220 fps to 90fps when going to the overview.

  • Made the Outline blink during death.

0.8.9

  • Made the intro video skippable with right click.

    • Selecting training is still mandatory.

    • There's still issues with the audio, and that needs to be brought over completely to FMOD.

      • It's a little weird and won't be bound by audio settings.

  • Fixed bug where cancelling a save delete would load the game.

  • Clarified the safe destruction text.

  • Clarified new game text.

  • Dump the user back to the data menu if there are too many slots used.

  • Broke out borderless mode into a separate line item.

  • Re-worked how resolution switching works.

    • Still not 100% happy with it.

  • Adjusted the color menu spacing, and remade EEPY mode to not have transparency.

0.8.8

  • Make the settings menu do things.

    • All of the things.

      • So many things.

  • Also implement 3 save slots.

  • There is now feedback when you save in-game.

  • If you already have 3 save slots, you get an error if you try and start a new game.

    • The new game will always take the next available slot.

  • You can now also destroy slots or load them individually.

  • Restore button only appears when there's a save for it to load.

  • Restore button will load the last saved game.

    • Not the last one opened.

    • Unsure how I feel about that.

    • There is still no save when going back to menu or exiting.

  • Not entirely sure how I want to handle autosaving, as I'm unsure if permanent death is a thing yet.

    • Probably not a concern right now.

0.8.7

  • Replace the in-game music with a rough track. ~18 minutes long.

  • Actually make the Wishlist button go to the store page woooo.

  • Reverse the direction of the Inert blink so it is white on the 1's.

0.8.6

  • Fix the intro sequence not properly syncing consistently.

  • Loading the title theme into memory was taking inconsistent timing depending on HDD speed.

  • Update the old research menu.

  • Make future resources have their text visible, but are un-selectable.

  • Research module now consumes 10 units per second.

  • Balance Changes

    • Harvester now gathers 20 per second.

  • Added colors to the block place buttons to indicate the color of the module.

  • Make inert text in UI blink to draw attention to the block not working.

0.8.5

  • Allow selecting objects without needing to right click.

0.8.4

  • Added "Menu Music" mixer bus volume control to better tune music levels in game.

    • Added 0-1 float power of 10 conversion to convert from DBFS to linear scale.

    • Bus set to -3.5db.

    • In-game bus is tuned based on the level of the FMOD bus, so that has been reset to 0db.

  • Also found an issue with the menu music being broken into stems and clipping above 0.

    • Replaced with a singular mixed version and re-adjusted the loop point to the 3rd section.

    • Menu music and planet music should now be at the same volume.

  • Escape block placement on pressing E for wire drawing.

    • Same for Q.

  • Found a bug where objects were not getting removed from hover menu, which subsequently solves another weird bug where having selected a block, then placing a wire on a pip on that block sometimes selects the bug.

  • Hover actors are now cleared and both wire and block placement can be escaped from safely no matter the stage.

  • Implement counter for progress to level goal.

    • When passing 200 packaged flesh the button should unlock and blink.

    • Pushing the button will then transit to the next planet.

  • Refresh resources in level, as they don't seem to trigger properly on starting a new map.

    • This still needs to be solved, but this is a brute force method to prevent save corruption. Needs further testing.

0.8.3

  • Fixed bug where scroll on block place iterates properly, but selecting storage from the menu fires a duplicated event for storage which pointed to both storage, and abstraction.

  • Added Tab to the debug menu, to toggle death.

  • Fixed bug where changing block level between 1 and 2 with the keyboard shortcuts disables the wrong blocks.

  • Disabled the ability to open the pause menu from the main menu.

0.8.2

  • Added back the "Abstraction" block to the block place menu to highlight storage and round out the list.

  • Fixed bug where selecting block via the menu verses scrolling the mouse wheel would incorrectly disable Version 2 button of blocks.

0.8.1

  • Made "Flesh Discovery" always be unlocked.

  • Added a descriptive list to the debug controls for playtest.

    • Left Ctrl + Left Alt + D

Mwah,
1W2P320D0A

Changed files in this update

