We have updated FARAWAY TRAIN and fixed the following issues.
Main Fixes/Updates
・Fixed an issue where controller buttons would become unresponsive when performing specific actions while reading letters
・Fixed an issue where performing specific actions in the settings menu would cause display abnormalities
・Fixed an issue where the player's footsteps would play during the ending
Please continue to feel free to share any feedback, requests, or bug reports you may have.
Bug Fix Update Notice October 29, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
最涯（さいはて）の列車 Content Depot 1601411
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update