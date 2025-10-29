 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20545221
Update notes via Steam Community
We have updated FARAWAY TRAIN and fixed the following issues.

Main Fixes/Updates
・Fixed an issue where controller buttons would become unresponsive when performing specific actions while reading letters
・Fixed an issue where performing specific actions in the settings menu would cause display abnormalities
・Fixed an issue where the player's footsteps would play during the ending

Please continue to feel free to share any feedback, requests, or bug reports you may have.

Changed files in this update

最涯（さいはて）の列車 Content Depot 1601411
