patch notes (1st patch)

fixed falling walls to have a reset,

added hp gain near campfires,

added arrow for direction in big rooms once puzzles have been solved,

barrel rolls do double dmg to bosses,

fixed game title in .exe format,

fixed game title displayed while playing game,

updated banner and thumbnail,

got rid of cursor during gameplay remains on in menu and pause screen,

fixed timing on vertical room 31 as the gap was near impossible,

added climbing, grabbing ledges, & wall jumps,

made tutorial items more obvious,

figured out slippy ice physics (ice lvls hopefully coming to next patch),

pause menu added with options to go to main menu or to mute,

added level counter to HUD,

added puzzle counter to HUD.

