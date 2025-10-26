Stars Online new Update
Bugs and stuff
Weird Bug when on death, back page freaks out TABing out and back in currently fixes the issue,
Visual bug sometimes the repbot will stay out after repairing
Retired
Retired the following
- Old mining lab form
- Old ship config form
- Ship Select page
- Game form page
Updated
New Game form page
Game overhual over all UI / Game / Season pass / Lore
New Ship Upgrade system
New Ship Loadlout system
Passive Abilities
New Mining system
Milestones updated.
added in season passes for each month.
New Save System / Load system
updated tutorial since old ship abilities are now offcelete
Ship celestial path expansion
New rocket system
Added in a bunch of new ship skins (most can be found in the season pass)
Updated Game Controls
Added in Ship AI
Added in Ship Decals
The one about space being cold brrr
