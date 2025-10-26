Stars Online new Update

Bugs and stuff

Weird Bug when on death, back page freaks out TABing out and back in currently fixes the issue,

Visual bug sometimes the repbot will stay out after repairing



Retired

Retired the following

- Old mining lab form

- Old ship config form

- Ship Select page

- Game form page

Updated

New Game form page

Game overhual over all UI / Game / Season pass / Lore

New Ship Upgrade system

New Ship Loadlout system

Passive Abilities

New Mining system

Milestones updated.

added in season passes for each month.

New Save System / Load system

updated tutorial since old ship abilities are now offcelete

Ship celestial path expansion

New rocket system

Added in a bunch of new ship skins (most can be found in the season pass)

Updated Game Controls

Added in Ship AI

Added in Ship Decals