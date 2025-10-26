Item Changes
- Added colorable versions of the Candy Cane bracers and Candy Cane weapon
Balance Changes
- Made Fenix and Pony scale with hero damage on qualities under mythical
- Removed problematic djinn spawn point from winter mire
- Adjusted swing speed on Anubis Sand Blade to make it more on par with Disaster Rapier
- Removed double Baby pet drops from Ruthless The Summit, Alchemical Laboratory and Throne Room survivals to be consistent with other maps in the game
- Added accessories to Challenge: Etherian Holiday Extravaganza on Nightmare and Ruthless
- Added double accessories to Challenge: Silent Night on Ruthless
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Optic Staff and Nessie Launcher I on series EV
- Fixed Nature's Griffon not displaying colors in-game
- Properly fixed projectile speeds on new projectile swords
- Made dragon projectiles go through reflects when he's clinging to the map on Ruthless The Summit
- Fixed broken pumpkin on Halloween Tavern minigame

