26 October 2025 Build 20545090 Edited 26 October 2025 – 02:13:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Item Changes

  • Added colorable versions of the Candy Cane bracers and Candy Cane weapon


Balance Changes


  • Made Fenix and Pony scale with hero damage on qualities under mythical
  • Removed problematic djinn spawn point from winter mire
  • Adjusted swing speed on Anubis Sand Blade to make it more on par with Disaster Rapier
  • Removed double Baby pet drops from Ruthless The Summit, Alchemical Laboratory and Throne Room survivals to be consistent with other maps in the game
  • Added accessories to Challenge: Etherian Holiday Extravaganza on Nightmare and Ruthless
  • Added double accessories to Challenge: Silent Night on Ruthless



Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Optic Staff and Nessie Launcher I on series EV
  • Fixed Nature's Griffon not displaying colors in-game
  • Properly fixed projectile speeds on new projectile swords
  • Made dragon projectiles go through reflects when he's clinging to the map on Ruthless The Summit
  • Fixed broken pumpkin on Halloween Tavern minigame



For Etheria!

