Hi Park Managers!

It has been incredible seeing all your parks come to life so far!



Update 1.0.7 contains new bug fixes, and is now available on all platforms.



Please note: This is not a full list of everything the development team are working on. If your issue has not been addressed in a previous patch or is not listed in the under investigation section, you can report any bugs or issues using the links below.



For full information, please see the patch notes below:

Bug Fixes

Workshop

Resolved issue causing slow load times and low frame rates with a large volume of workshop content installed

Resolved block when attempting to uninstall a workshop blueprint without an internet connection

Park Teams

Resolved occasional crash where Maintenance Teams with automated tasking are given a manual task

Fixed infrequent crash when attempting to remove dead dinosaurs from a Paleo-Medical Facility

Stability

Fixed several crashes related to fossil management

Resolved a low frequency crash when loading into Montana during the tutorial

A significant number of Performance and Stability Improvements

If you encounter any issues whilst playing Jurassic World Evolution 3, please report them on our dedicated Issue Tracker site.



For any support queries, you can reach out to our team using this form.



