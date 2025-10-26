New Additions & Fixes
Quality of Life
Improved Bug Report and Feedback windows for a smoother user experience.
Enemy Tokens
Added functionality to modify Enemy Token stats after creation.
Added functionality to apply Conditions to Enemy Tokens.
Gameplay
Fixed an issue where the ESC key would not work properly in certain scenarios.
Fixed a bug where the ping system allowed pings on the table while typing.
Increased character limit for Player Notes. This feature will receive further improvements in a future update.
Localization
Fixed translation issues related to Conditions.
Changed files in this update