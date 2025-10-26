New Additions & Fixes

Quality of Life

Improved Bug Report and Feedback windows for a smoother user experience.



Enemy Tokens

Added functionality to modify Enemy Token stats after creation.

Added functionality to apply Conditions to Enemy Tokens.



Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the ESC key would not work properly in certain scenarios.

Fixed a bug where the ping system allowed pings on the table while typing.

Increased character limit for Player Notes. This feature will receive further improvements in a future update.



Localization

Fixed translation issues related to Conditions.