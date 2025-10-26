- Fixed sign text not displaying
- Fixed text alignment issues in sign edit menu
- Fixed crash when placing a sign with a non-block shape selected
- Modified retro shader, should work on old intel cards
- Replaced every instance of internal methods or classes with public ones (yay modding!)
0.10.1 - Sign Fix
Hey everyone! Quick minor patch to fix the silly mistakes I made with the signs. Thank you for playing and I hope you are enjoying the new stuff :)
