Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet? Escape From Duckov Fellowship
26 October 2025 Build 20545012 Edited 26 October 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone! Quick minor patch to fix the silly mistakes I made with the signs. Thank you for playing and I hope you are enjoying the new stuff :)

  • Fixed sign text not displaying
  • Fixed text alignment issues in sign edit menu
  • Fixed crash when placing a sign with a non-block shape selected
  • Modified retro shader, should work on old intel cards
  • Replaced every instance of internal methods or classes with public ones (yay modding!)

