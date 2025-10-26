Additions
Added difficulty options for Zombie Health and Zombie Damage,
Some new base parts added (Right angle foundations, new stairs, ramps),
Added up/down on controller D pad raising and lowering foundations while building,
Changes
Right Trigger on controller now accelerates while in a vehicle,
Left Bumper on controller now honks your vehicle horn,
Reduced zombie damage to vehicles significantly,
Bug Fixes
Fixed guns continuing to play effects after shooting has stopped,
Fixed A Test Of Character quest not updating when killing a player,
Holding down Right Trigger on controller will now continue to melee,
Fixed issue with Fishing that could cause nothing to be caught,
Fixed dragged item moving to corner when using a controller
Changed files in this update