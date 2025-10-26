 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20544855 Edited 26 October 2025 – 03:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added difficulty options for Zombie Health and Zombie Damage,

  • Some new base parts added (Right angle foundations, new stairs, ramps),

  • Added up/down on controller D pad raising and lowering foundations while building,

Changes

  • Right Trigger on controller now accelerates while in a vehicle,

  • Left Bumper on controller now honks your vehicle horn,

  • Reduced zombie damage to vehicles significantly,

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed guns continuing to play effects after shooting has stopped,

  • Fixed A Test Of Character quest not updating when killing a player,

  • Holding down Right Trigger on controller will now continue to melee,

  • Fixed issue with Fishing that could cause nothing to be caught,

  • Fixed dragged item moving to corner when using a controller

