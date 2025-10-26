Additions

Added up/down on controller D pad raising and lowering foundations while building,

Some new base parts added (Right angle foundations, new stairs, ramps),

Added difficulty options for Zombie Health and Zombie Damage,

Changes

Left Bumper on controller now honks your vehicle horn,

Right Trigger on controller now accelerates while in a vehicle,

Bug Fixes

Fixed guns continuing to play effects after shooting has stopped,

Fixed A Test Of Character quest not updating when killing a player,

Holding down Right Trigger on controller will now continue to melee,

Fixed issue with Fishing that could cause nothing to be caught,