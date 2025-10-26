 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20544835
Set up better feedback in the graveyard so it would be clear where the threat to the pc is. Now the PC's animation changes as soon as the heebie-jeebie meter is impacted, and the area where the HJ is affected has creeping purple smoke--acting as a visual indicator of the pc's danger.

Additionally, bugs fixed, and a note added to the inventory window to draw attention to the Q shortcut to cycle tools.

We thank you for the feedback and invite you to join us in making Villainville even more villainously cozy!

