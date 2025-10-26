Set up better feedback in the graveyard so it would be clear where the threat to the pc is. Now the PC's animation changes as soon as the heebie-jeebie meter is impacted, and the area where the HJ is affected has creeping purple smoke--acting as a visual indicator of the pc's danger.
Additionally, bugs fixed, and a note added to the inventory window to draw attention to the Q shortcut to cycle tools.
We thank you for the feedback and invite you to join us in making Villainville even more villainously cozy!
Creeping fog of terror
