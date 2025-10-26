- Finished work implementing the Skill tree
- Obtaining new skill points is still in development, but the rudimentary system/widget exists and first level skills are working
- The default game now begins with 1 unused skill point
- Further skill point work will come in the next updates
- Deer and boar no longer drop carcasses
Patch Notes for 2025-10-25
