26 October 2025 Build 20544830 Edited 26 October 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Finished work implementing the Skill tree
  • Obtaining new skill points is still in development, but the rudimentary system/widget exists and first level skills are working
  • The default game now begins with 1 unused skill point
  • Further skill point work will come in the next updates
  • Deer and boar no longer drop carcasses

