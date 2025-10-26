🚁 New Features

🚁 Helicopters

Explore the world from above with the first generation of flyable helicopters. Scout, travel, or move loot between bases faster than ever—but watch your fuel, altitude, and landing zones.

🏠 Garages

Buildable garage door frames and garage doors are now available, allowing you to park and secure vehicles inside your base. Designed to fit a 2x2 footprint, garages keep your rides safe from looters and the elements.

📦 Vehicle Storage Modules

Attach modular storage units directly to your vehicles and turn them into mobile loot haulers or nomad rigs.

💥 Turrets

Automated defenses are online. Power them up and lock down your base from raiders, wildlife, or anyone else wandering the wasteland.

🏹 Bow & Arrows

Silent and deadly. Perfect for hunting wolves, fending off survivors, or taking out targets without alerting the whole area.

🐺 Wolves

Wolves now roam the wasteland as solitary predators. Hunt them for resources—or be ready to fight for your life.

(Future updates will expand wolf behavior, adding packs and more dynamic AI interactions.)

⚙️ Gameplay Additions

🎯 Hitmarkers – Red for headshots, white for body hits.

🎡 Spinning Wheel – Craft backpacks and essential survival gear.

🔁 Recyclers – Now active at gas stations for breaking down junk into usable materials.

🛢️ Fuel Distillery – Found at the airbase and underground tunnels, convert crude into usable fuel.

💰 Gold Vault – Mint your own gold coins once you clear the AI guarding it (bring your own bars).

🪜 Elevator System – Elevators and call posts now allow full access to the underground tunnel network.

🛡️ Safezone Notifier – HUD shows when you’re in a safe zone.

🧱 Base Decay Update – Upkeep now ticks every 6 hours instead of hourly.

💣 Base Raiding Changes – Build parts no longer take bullet damage; explosives are now the primary method for forced entry.

🌊 Underground Fixes – Water exclusion zones no longer force weapon unequip.

🔧 Airdrops Fixed (hopefully).

🚧 Fence Fixes – Most fences are no longer bulletproof.

🧠 Performance & Bug Fixes

Fixed body looting —players can now properly search and loot downed survivors.

Improved vehicle handling , synchronization, and network smoothing for multiplayer.

Optimized replication and server updates to reduce jitter.

Adjusted Plot Pole range and shape (now a box) for better base coverage and corner placement.

General stability, replication, and server-side optimizations across multiple systems.

Slew of bug fixes throughout the world.

🔮 What’s Next

We’re laying the foundation for deeper sandbox gameplay. Upcoming updates will include:

Advanced base-building and fortification systems

New vehicle classes and modular attachments

Dynamic AI encounters and world-driven events

Further network and performance refinements

⚙️ Final Words

From the ground to the sky—and even below it—Fade Survival keeps evolving.

Whether you fly, fight, or hide, every choice shapes your story in the wasteland.

Take to the skies. Fortify your ground. Survive the fade.