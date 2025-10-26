 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20544742
Update notes via Steam Community

New Collectible: Melon Pan

A new collectible is available for purchase now at Benri Konbini! You must first unlock the Benri Konbini convenience store located at the top right of the map and then you will be able to buy the new Melon Pan and add it to your collection.

Melon Pan / melonpan / メロンパン (melon bread) is a Japanese desert baked good known for its unique texture and sometimes being melon flavored. If there's another food item that you think should be collectible in the game please comment your suggestions!

Changes based on your feedback (Thank You!)

  • Added restock all button to vending machine management. Once you have unlocked all vending machine powerups and inventory types a new button that says "Restock All" will shown up in the inventory view. You can press the button or press and hold the button to restock every drink at once.

  • Allow pressing and holding the fund strand building button. This means that you can now unlock buildings like the Arcade by pressing and holding the fund button instead of having to press it over and over again.

  • Show input help message at startup (WASD for keyboard players and joystick directions for controller player).

Other improvements:

  • Fixed powerup unlocking bug in vending machine management where buying more inventory space wouldn't work if you unlocked the hot items powerup first

  • New collection progress bar that looks nicer

  • Improved text display in collection viewer

  • Player's home computer now tells you which strand buildings are locked

  • New textures for Taiyaki and Pudding collectibles

Please keep the feedback coming! Thank you for playing and have fun!

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 3321331
Windows Depot 3321332
