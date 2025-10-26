New Collectible: Melon Pan

A new collectible is available for purchase now at Benri Konbini! You must first unlock the Benri Konbini convenience store located at the top right of the map and then you will be able to buy the new Melon Pan and add it to your collection.



Melon Pan / melonpan / メロンパン (melon bread) is a Japanese desert baked good known for its unique texture and sometimes being melon flavored. If there's another food item that you think should be collectible in the game please comment your suggestions!





Changes based on your feedback (Thank You!)

Added restock all button to vending machine management. Once you have unlocked all vending machine powerups and inventory types a new button that says "Restock All" will shown up in the inventory view. You can press the button or press and hold the button to restock every drink at once.

Allow pressing and holding the fund strand building button. This means that you can now unlock buildings like the Arcade by pressing and holding the fund button instead of having to press it over and over again.

Show input help message at startup (WASD for keyboard players and joystick directions for controller player).

Other improvements:

Fixed powerup unlocking bug in vending machine management where buying more inventory space wouldn't work if you unlocked the hot items powerup first

New collection progress bar that looks nicer

Improved text display in collection viewer

Player's home computer now tells you which strand buildings are locked

New textures for Taiyaki and Pudding collectibles

Please keep the feedback coming! Thank you for playing and have fun!