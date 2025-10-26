Mini update
Update notes via Steam Community
We made a small update just fixing small details that went unnoticed in yesterday's update, for example; correction in the quality of textures for high resolution, corrections in objects of the "maps" scenes, post-processing effect to give a more beautiful look to the game. In the next updates we will have corrections of remaining bugs and more improvements for the game.
