26 October 2025 Build 20544697 Edited 26 October 2025 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We made a small update just fixing small details that went unnoticed in yesterday's update, for example; correction in the quality of textures for high resolution, corrections in objects of the "maps" scenes, post-processing effect to give a more beautiful look to the game. In the next updates we will have corrections of remaining bugs and more improvements for the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3401101
