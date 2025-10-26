 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20544669 Edited 26 October 2025 – 00:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello again, today I am pushing some UX and AI changes to the 0.15 beta. Let me know how they work!

UX

  • Added edge scrolling (disable in settings)

  • Region constructions can now be reordered via drag and drop functionality

  • Unit Templates can now be created and customized

  • Unit Designs can be deleted when not in use

  • Unit Recruitment now shows advanced statistics for unit using the template in question

  • Project listings will now tell you how many of a project is under construction

  • Uncontrolled territory now has brighter borders

  • Deposit mapmode has been fixed

  • Population, Education, and Development map modes now display better data, and have better statistics.

  • Fixed occasional click-through errors

  • Slight alterations to quite a few menus

AI

  • AI now colonizes more frequently, but with less manpower

  • AI has less desire to leave factions, but still does it eventually

Other

  • Recapture of rebellious territory no longer requires integration

  • Fixed intervention bug that let you go to war with yourself

  • You can now always see allied units on the map

  • Added Taiwan to 2025

Changed depots in experimental_features branch

View more data in app history for build 20544669
Depot 2275441
