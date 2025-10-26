Hello again, today I am pushing some UX and AI changes to the 0.15 beta. Let me know how they work!

Added edge scrolling (disable in settings)

Region constructions can now be reordered via drag and drop functionality

Unit Templates can now be created and customized

Unit Designs can be deleted when not in use

Unit Recruitment now shows advanced statistics for unit using the template in question

Project listings will now tell you how many of a project is under construction

Uncontrolled territory now has brighter borders

Deposit mapmode has been fixed

Population, Education, and Development map modes now display better data, and have better statistics.

Fixed occasional click-through errors