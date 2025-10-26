Hello again, today I am pushing some UX and AI changes to the 0.15 beta. Let me know how they work!
UX
Added edge scrolling (disable in settings)
Region constructions can now be reordered via drag and drop functionality
Unit Templates can now be created and customized
Unit Designs can be deleted when not in use
Unit Recruitment now shows advanced statistics for unit using the template in question
Project listings will now tell you how many of a project is under construction
Uncontrolled territory now has brighter borders
Deposit mapmode has been fixed
Population, Education, and Development map modes now display better data, and have better statistics.
Fixed occasional click-through errors
Slight alterations to quite a few menus
AI
AI now colonizes more frequently, but with less manpower
AI has less desire to leave factions, but still does it eventually
Other
Recapture of rebellious territory no longer requires integration
Fixed intervention bug that let you go to war with yourself
You can now always see allied units on the map
Added Taiwan to 2025
Changed depots in experimental_features branch