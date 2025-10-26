Welcome to the first content update for OO!





Romanian Localization

OO has been translated into Romanian by Silviu Offtopic - The creator of PvZ Romania!



I gave Silviu a lot of creative liberty with the translations, so this Romanian localization is a heck of an expansion to the OO lore ;)

(Yes, whatever Silviu wrote is to be considered canon)

-------------------------------------------------------------------

New Gadget - Frogfish

Tired of always bringing a collector to every battle? Wanna free up that 6th turret slot for something else?

Well, good news: Frogfish is here to end Pleco's career for good!



Frogfish is both a collector AND a pearl producer!

What's more? He is a free gadget that does not occupy any space in your deck!





Frogfish uses his tongue to collect pickups across a massive area, as long as he has direct line of sight.

If you manage to dodge his tongue so that the pearls manage to get reeled back into Frogfish's mouth, Frogfish will duplicate some of those pearls!

(Producing about 33% of the added values between 4 of the pearls - Give Frogfish large pearls to make more profit!)



Frogfish unlocks after Level 2-4 inside Toxic Wasteland - Try him out now!



-------------------------------------------------------------------



New Achievements

I just added 7 new achievements to the game!

(They're mostly gadget-related)



If you encounter any bugs while playing, please report them to me on Discord!



-------------------------------------------------------------------





Balance Changes

Hammer Shark no longer spawns large pearls

This is to reduce the synergy between the already OP Hammer Shark and Frogfish, so that Hammer Shark is not an easy guarantee of Frogfish's max yield.



-------------------------------------------------------------------





Bug Fixes

Fixed a glitch where Shooting Star does not provide light inside Graveyard, until the simulation begins

Reported by Eevee

Fixed a glitch where if Odin dies inside the Graveyard without having started a combat simulation, the "return to menu" button would not work

Reported by IdiotWithATophat

Fixed a glitch where Pleco-llector collects the farthest pearl instead of the closest, when multiple pearls are inside Clams

Fixed a glitch where Hollow Death Ray's charge only increases by one increment when multiple turrets got knocked-out at the same time

Fixed a glitch in Level 3-10 where during the intermission dialogues, Dr. Finn's vocal SFX does not play , while Dr. Finn's camera also does not pan

Fixed a glitch in Level 3-10 where Leviathan's first battery depletion occurs prematurely

Fixed a glitch where completing Level 3-10 would erroneously give the map a notification dot

Fixed a glitch where if a battery is given to Leviathan while it is knocked-out, Leviathan maintains its "disabled" black tint after waking up

Fixed a glitch where Leviathan does not get knocked-out, and can get stuck inside the graveyard



-------------------------------------------------------------------





Misc Changes





"Octopus Regeneration" achievement can no longer be unlocked after level victory

This is to prevent projectmoonbrainrot's strat of cheating this achievement by damaging Odin after a level has ended, then waiting for the full regen

Adjusted Purple Turret Pod drop-rates

There has been a lot of reports of people only getting Turret Clam pod drops, and few to no regular Clam pod drops, even though Turret Clams are supposed to be a rare drop. I myself have gotten 6 Turret Clams vs. only 1 regular Clam in my graveyard. Thing is, my RNG's logic seemed flawless. I opted to adjust the drop-rates - Extensive testings seem to prove a more "normal" distribution of purple turret drops now.