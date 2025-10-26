First the Zoom effect which does just that. Give it a try with "Scope" crosshair and hold ALT to zoom. To adjust strength of zoom use CTRL+SHIFT+scroll. To change the ALT key use SETTINGS > INPUT > ACTIONS > zoom. Note that such an effect may break TOS for some games so use with care.
Then another update to inverted blend support. This time I have the best (0 latency) mode working perfectly on any GPU. However it requires you to either have a 2nd monitor attached (wierd huh?) or disable MPO (multipane optimizations), which is a janky thing Microsoft added that can improve overlay performance, but also causes side effects like stutter. The option to enable/disable this is in SETTINGS > BLEND > MPO.
The rest are QoL and feedback adds and an inverted fix.
UPDATES
- NEW: Zoom effect + zoom action (key: ALT) + "Scope" crosshair with first zoom support
- NEW: Zoom level hotkey (CTRL SHIFT scrollup/down). default: 3x. range 1.5x-8x
- NEW: Best inverted color support for everyone! See SETTINGS > BLEND > MODE:DIRECT.
- NEW: Add exit/power button to main menu.
- NEW: Support ALTGR modifier key
- NEW: AntiAliasing toggle (settings > performance)
- NEW: Support scroll up/down as bindable key
- BUFF: Bump FPS limit to 500
- BUFF: Arc shape length is now based on degrees
- FIX: Inverted crosshair showing glitches when too large (size+zoom).
TODOSeveral folks asked for more complex create features like animation transitions. Only so much can be done with sliders and buttons so I'm thinking to introduce scripting support to offer full freedom over crosshair design and behavior :)
- NEW: scripted (LUA) crosshairs
- NEW: collection: bound games selector
- NEW: Allow animations to blend between actions.
- NEW: Easier animations using tweens.
And huge props to the workshop contributors! ːsteamhappyː
