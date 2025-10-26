Added backstory story element to the tutorial
Added extra hints in the tutorial
Added a tech ability section in the tutorial
Updated Checkpoint Visuals
Levels now display their level name in the upper left
Added a current level indicator to the world map
251025_alpha_01 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
