 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet? Escape From Duckov Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20544573 Edited 26 October 2025 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added backstory story element to the tutorial

  • Added extra hints in the tutorial

  • Added a tech ability section in the tutorial

  • Updated Checkpoint Visuals

  • Levels now display their level name in the upper left

  • Added a current level indicator to the world map

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4068741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link