 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov RV There Yet? Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 26 October 2025 Build 20544545 Edited 26 October 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new version of That's Nuts! is now available for download on all supported platforms. The main feature of the update is that your game is now saved when you quit, so that you can resume your run at a later point. Your game save file is automatically kept in sync between all your devices using Steam Cloud, so that you can resume your game anywhere.

When you resume a game with an active save file, the Play screen will show you a summary of your current game and allow you to resume it:

We've also fixed a number of small bugs as part of this update. The full release notes include the following changes:

  • Added support for saving and resuming games

  • Fixed Movie Ticket applying a 5 second slow instead of a 2 second slow

  • Fixed Movie Ticket slow counting down while time is stopped or the game is paused

  • Fixed Movie Ticket slow so that it stacks additively

  • Fixed Meese incorrectly counting towards achievements for hitting parachuting critters

  • Fixed incorrect initial rotation of nuts after they break by hitting their max bounce count

  • Fixed the shop reroll button still including a $ symbol even when rerolls have no price because of the Dice Bag upgrade

That's all for now!

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 3412281
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3412282
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link