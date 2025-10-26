A new version of That's Nuts! is now available for download on all supported platforms. The main feature of the update is that your game is now saved when you quit, so that you can resume your run at a later point. Your game save file is automatically kept in sync between all your devices using Steam Cloud, so that you can resume your game anywhere.

When you resume a game with an active save file, the Play screen will show you a summary of your current game and allow you to resume it:

We've also fixed a number of small bugs as part of this update. The full release notes include the following changes:

Added support for saving and resuming games

Fixed Movie Ticket applying a 5 second slow instead of a 2 second slow

Fixed Movie Ticket slow counting down while time is stopped or the game is paused

Fixed Movie Ticket slow so that it stacks additively

Fixed Meese incorrectly counting towards achievements for hitting parachuting critters

Fixed incorrect initial rotation of nuts after they break by hitting their max bounce count

Fixed the shop reroll button still including a $ symbol even when rerolls have no price because of the Dice Bag upgrade

That's all for now!