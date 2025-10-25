Patch Notes
General:
Fixed a bug that would cause the stage to freeze if the first boss in the Abyssal Depths was killed prior to teleporting out
Balancing:
Reduced Enemy slowdown amount when Chii is using her ultimate and she has the according upgrade equipped
Increased the health of final boss in the Abyssal Depths as it was a little too easy
Decreased damage dealt by Mi's Ultimate Explosion Upgrade to +300%
Additional:
We are aware of a bug that can cause enemies to be invulnerable in rare situation but are unable to reproduce this situation. If you have any further information please let us know!
