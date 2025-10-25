 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20544531
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

General:

  • Fixed a bug that would cause the stage to freeze if the first boss in the Abyssal Depths was killed prior to teleporting out

Balancing:

  • Reduced Enemy slowdown amount when Chii is using her ultimate and she has the according upgrade equipped

  • Increased the health of final boss in the Abyssal Depths as it was a little too easy

  • Decreased damage dealt by Mi's Ultimate Explosion Upgrade to +300%

Additional:

  • We are aware of a bug that can cause enemies to be invulnerable in rare situation but are unable to reproduce this situation. If you have any further information please let us know!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3331591
Linux Depot 3331592
