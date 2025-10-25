Happy Halloween!

It's that SPOOKY time of year, and that means a BIG, BIG update has come to New Meat! Welcome to The Hallowed Update!

But how do you get this party started? Just check the note!

Enter the special code (10031) and you'll gain access to the all new Halloween Mode, a special version of the game with new mechanics, new text, and new surprises! Plus, the whole restaurant gets the snazziest Halloween makeover that $35 dollars at the pharmacy under Natalie's apartment can buy!

But that's not the most exciting part! Down in the Meat Dungeon, a very special soul is waiting to help you REALLY scare up some Halloween fun. Complete his challenge, and you'll get a FRIGHTFULLY special reward for your trouble.

This is probably the wildest update this game has seen since launch, so dive right in!

(Though, if you're just picking up the game now, I'd probably save Halloween Mode for a second playthrough at least. You'll appreciate it a lot more.)

Oh, and this update includes a couple bug fixes, which are...

BUG FIXES