Hey everyone,

Another small but meaningful update has just rolled out for SAVEN. This patch focuses on improving gameplay flow, fixing reported issues, and making exploration a bit smoother for everyone.

Changes in this update:

• Only 2 levers are now needed to open the first secret room

• The cube puzzle has been reorganized .. all 3 cubes are now grouped together for easier discovery

• Scarejumps have been improved for better pacing and impact

• Added a hint message to remind players that you can always load your last saved night from the main menu

• Fixed issue where players could get stuck by the bed

• Fixed a crash during Night 4

• Fixed collision on the 2nd floor door

As a reminder from the last update:

• More achievements were added for those who enjoy unlocking everything

• Hints were introduced to encourage exploration and lead to the two secret rooms

• Several scarejumps and ambient details were adjusted to enhance atmosphere and story immersion

Thanks to everyone who’s been sharing feedback and reviews.. it really helps shape the updates and makes SAVEN better for everyone.