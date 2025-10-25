 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20544343 Edited 26 October 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Lumen and Nanite disabled in project settings and on all levels
  • Ray traced shadows enabled in project settings
  • Fixed a bug for Brightness, Horizontal Sensitivity, and Vertical Sensitivity so they initialize properly
  • Adjusted loading screen widget to prevent frame of previous level from appearing
  • Production quality lighting bakes for all levels
  • Global Illumination set to None and Reflections set to Screen Space on all levels
  • Implemented new texture for Geode Drawing Interactable
  • Relit helmetless sequences for improved visual fidelity and disabled ray traced shadows on lights where it was not needed

Changed files in this update

