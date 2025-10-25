- Lumen and Nanite disabled in project settings and on all levels
- Ray traced shadows enabled in project settings
- Fixed a bug for Brightness, Horizontal Sensitivity, and Vertical Sensitivity so they initialize properly
- Adjusted loading screen widget to prevent frame of previous level from appearing
- Production quality lighting bakes for all levels
- Global Illumination set to None and Reflections set to Screen Space on all levels
- Implemented new texture for Geode Drawing Interactable
- Relit helmetless sequences for improved visual fidelity and disabled ray traced shadows on lights where it was not needed
PROJECT VESPERI - 1.0.3 Playtest
