Bug Fixes
- Repair beams were secretly repairing forever - fixed
- Mining stability upgrades were unlocked by themselves in circular dependency - fixed
- Battle logic got a serious rework. There are now less bugs, but more under/over tuning
- Weapon bases do their respective damages. The game becomes more lethal as you progress and that is intentional.
Quality of Life
I've had received repeated feedback on how confusing redeploy is. So I refactored and changed it to follow SemVer rules, and rewrote the descriptions in both the redeploy confirmation window and one of the upgrades. I'm not sure how I feel about it, so it might change again in the future.
Balance
- Repair weapons got a buff in their active frames and healing potential. They now scale off of physical modifiers
- Repulsor weapons got buffed - their rate of fire has been increased and in a 1 on 1 they should usually beat bullet weapons
The simulator is coming along well and has been helpful in trying out these weapons, but balance and scaling work has not been done. I am hoping I'll start tomorrow and have a patch out for Monday.
Changed files in this update