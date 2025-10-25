Bug Fixes

Repair beams were secretly repairing forever - fixed



Mining stability upgrades were unlocked by themselves in circular dependency - fixed



Battle logic got a serious rework. There are now less bugs, but more under/over tuning



Weapon bases do their respective damages. The game becomes more lethal as you progress and that is intentional.



Quality of Life

Balance

Repair weapons got a buff in their active frames and healing potential. They now scale off of physical modifiers



Repulsor weapons got buffed - their rate of fire has been increased and in a 1 on 1 they should usually beat bullet weapons



I've had received repeated feedback on how confusing redeploy is. So I refactored and changed it to follow SemVer rules, and rewrote the descriptions in both the redeploy confirmation window and one of the upgrades. I'm not sure how I feel about it, so it might change again in the future.The simulator is coming along well and has been helpful in trying out these weapons, but. I am hoping I'll start tomorrow and have a patch out for Monday.