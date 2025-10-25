Due to some issues detected by some users (thanks Itzar on Discord!), I found an issue with character portrait files being way bigger than they needed to be in the final build, which would have a large impact on VRAM while they were loaded in memory.



This update fixes the issue, and reduces the impact by 4 times the amount, my bad lol



If someone was having issues with the game crashing during the initial loading screen, this should fix it!