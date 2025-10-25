Hello, everyone!

I'm Oppy, and this is my horribly unfinished game - Black Parallax! If you're here, you probably already know know a bit about it. If not, I hope this playtest serves as a good proof of concept and gives you a glimpse of the vision behind it.

This game means a lot to me. As a peek into the story behind it, I'd like to share a little motivational trailer I made years ago. The game has gone through a massive identity crisis. The process of building and scrapping months of work repeated itself countless times. I'd like to think I learned a lot in that time.

I am so incredibly grateful to my friends and family who have supported me through the years leading up to this point - it means the world. And to you, the players, thank you for your curiosity and for giving this strange little game a chance.

I hope you have a wonderful time exploring, and we'll see each other soon on the road ahead.