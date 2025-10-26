- UX Validation steps was showing an arrow after an input's value was changed;
- UX keeps the ticks step count in manual step mode;
- TLS wrong label for FreeCam;
- TLS \n in labels;
- SRV Endpoints for CSE boiler plating;
- SRV Deploy worldscore to a bigger machine;
- FIX-EXP CSE not disposing old truthtables;
- FIX-EXP settings in double in the CSE;
- INF-EXP CSE API router;
Labels: NEW new element/feature, FIX bug/error fix, UX User eXperience, TLS localization, SRV server side code, INF infrastructure, -EXP experimental build
Changed files in this update