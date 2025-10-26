 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20544288 Edited 26 October 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
  • UX Validation steps was showing an arrow after an input's value was changed;
  • UX keeps the ticks step count in manual step mode;
  • TLS wrong label for FreeCam;
  • TLS \n in labels;
  • SRV Endpoints for CSE boiler plating;
  • SRV Deploy worldscore to a bigger machine;
  • FIX-EXP CSE not disposing old truthtables;
  • FIX-EXP settings in double in the CSE;
  • INF-EXP CSE API router;


Labels: NEW new element/feature, FIX bug/error fix, UX User eXperience, TLS localization, SRV server side code, INF infrastructure, -EXP experimental build

Changed files in this update

