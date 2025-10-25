 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20544274
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where planks placed at the bridge wouldn’t save (Thank you @KIND ØF GΞNTLΞMΛN)

  • Fixed an issue where caves wouldn’t load when approached from a different direction

  • Fixed an issue where UI would appear to fix the antenna even if it has already been fixed and issues with antenna saving (Thank you @ImVertzo)

  • Fixed an issue where key to search party cabin would not load if not previously taken

  • Fixed an issue where picnic area was not loaded when you returned back (Thank you @Majax)

  • Fixed issues with keybindings - keys can now be bound to mouse buttons, they appear and load into every session (Thank you @Jow)

  • Fixed an issue where pausing the game while the inventory was open would make you stuck (Thank you @Makira)

  • Fixed an issue where the window at the ranger cabin would allow you to leave while a sequence was happening (Thank you @Microsoft Teams)

  • Fixed an issue where the radio line would sometimes disappear

  • Fixed an issue with Steam Deck automatically booting in 4k resolution

  • Fixed an issue where you could get stuck outside the ending area (Thank you @coffin_carver)

  • Fixes issues with the walkie / radio not working sometimes

  • Added an 'Apply Settings' button

