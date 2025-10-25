Fixed an issue where planks placed at the bridge wouldn’t save (Thank you @KIND ØF GΞNTLΞMΛN)

Fixed an issue where caves wouldn’t load when approached from a different direction

Fixed an issue where UI would appear to fix the antenna even if it has already been fixed and issues with antenna saving (Thank you @ImVertzo)

Fixed an issue where key to search party cabin would not load if not previously taken

Fixed an issue where picnic area was not loaded when you returned back (Thank you @Majax)

Fixed issues with keybindings - keys can now be bound to mouse buttons, they appear and load into every session (Thank you @Jow)

Fixed an issue where pausing the game while the inventory was open would make you stuck (Thank you @Makira)

Fixed an issue where the window at the ranger cabin would allow you to leave while a sequence was happening (Thank you @Microsoft Teams)

Fixed an issue where the radio line would sometimes disappear

Fixed an issue with Steam Deck automatically booting in 4k resolution

Fixed an issue where you could get stuck outside the ending area (Thank you @coffin_carver)

Fixes issues with the walkie / radio not working sometimes