 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20544268 Edited 25 October 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfix:

  • Restored functionality to the tool "cooksheet" after previous update erroneously gave it the name and functionality of harsh condition "scavengers". Though if you have scavengers on an active run save, it'll still be present in your tools instead of cooksheet. All future runs should have proper cooksheet functionality.

Additions:

  • The title screen now has a small visual reward for clearing a run with each leader.

  • The easter egg character unlocked with the code "FROG-LORE" now has his successful runs tracked as well, with visual flourishes like the others, although they are not considered for achievements or the logo color change requirements. If you had previous wins with him, you will need to win again for them to be tracked now.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4045891
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 4045892
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 4045893
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link