Bugfix:
Restored functionality to the tool "cooksheet" after previous update erroneously gave it the name and functionality of harsh condition "scavengers". Though if you have scavengers on an active run save, it'll still be present in your tools instead of cooksheet. All future runs should have proper cooksheet functionality.
Additions:
The title screen now has a small visual reward for clearing a run with each leader.
The easter egg character unlocked with the code "FROG-LORE" now has his successful runs tracked as well, with visual flourishes like the others, although they are not considered for achievements or the logo color change requirements. If you had previous wins with him, you will need to win again for them to be tracked now.
