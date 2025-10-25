Hi everyone! We’re shipping an update with important AI and scoring fixes, plus one step forward toward the online mode. Thanks for all the support and reports, this version aims to make every match feel fairer and closer to real-life Truco.

Bug fixes and tweaks:

Fixed a bug where, on any AI difficulty, the AI could call Truco/Retruco/Vale 4 against the Ace of Swords already on the table.

Fixed round closure and scoring in parda/No Quiero situations.

New: