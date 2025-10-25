 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20544187 Edited 25 October 2025 – 22:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! We’re shipping an update with important AI and scoring fixes, plus one step forward toward the online mode. Thanks for all the support and reports, this version aims to make every match feel fairer and closer to real-life Truco.

Bug fixes and tweaks:

  • Fixed a bug where, on any AI difficulty, the AI could call Truco/Retruco/Vale 4 against the Ace of Swords already on the table.

  • Fixed round closure and scoring in parda/No Quiero situations.

New:

  • Added an extra layer to the main menu when pressing Play, letting you choose between Single Player and Multiplayer. Multiplayer is currently locked until its release.

Changed files in this update

