POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship RV There Yet?
26 October 2025 Build 20544164 Edited 26 October 2025 – 19:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Final update for SRK (for the foreseeable future) focused on quality-of-life improvements and polish. I'll be shifting focus to a new project, but will remain available for feedback and critical fixes if needed.

  • Improved brake logic for more stable cornering.

  • Refined vehicle colliders to better interact with physics—vehicles now maintain momentum on flat wall contact and road landings.

  • Tweaked smoothing weights on all car models to improve visual balance and surface transitions.

  • Fixed vehicle spawn issue in the intro scene.

  • Resolved a tutorial popup bug that caused outdated messages and broken input prompts to appear.

  • Added a subtle camera phase-in animation in the Garage menu.

  • Lowered vehicle audio volume in the main menu.

