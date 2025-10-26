Final update for SRK (for the foreseeable future) focused on quality-of-life improvements and polish. I'll be shifting focus to a new project, but will remain available for feedback and critical fixes if needed.

Improved brake logic for more stable cornering.

Refined vehicle colliders to better interact with physics—vehicles now maintain momentum on flat wall contact and road landings.

Tweaked smoothing weights on all car models to improve visual balance and surface transitions.

Fixed vehicle spawn issue in the intro scene.

Resolved a tutorial popup bug that caused outdated messages and broken input prompts to appear.

Added a subtle camera phase-in animation in the Garage menu.

Lowered vehicle audio volume in the main menu.