🛠 What’s New:
✨ New card pack opening system. Collecting kitty cards is now much easier!
✨ Added skins for cat poops.
✨ Maximum cat level increased to 40.
✨ Added arrows for quick switching between cats.
✨ Added new hotkeys for fast switching between locations.
✨ Split the love and food needs for experience gain. Now, to gain experience, you must fill one of the needs and continue satisfying the cat.
✨ Improved the convenience of the rarity filter tab.
✨ Added an option to sell all cats in the rarity tab.
✨ Rebalanced some prices and fur generation speed.
✨ The feeder can now feed up to 3 cats.
🛠 Fixes:
✅ Fixed the feeder functionality.
✅ Fixed a bug where food could freeze during feeding.
✅ Added missing decorations to the collection.
Thank you all for your support! 💖
Hope your cats are full and happy! 🐾
