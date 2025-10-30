 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20544105 Edited 30 October 2025 – 10:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 What’s New:

✨ New card pack opening system. Collecting kitty cards is now much easier!
✨ Added skins for cat poops.
✨ Maximum cat level increased to 40.
✨ Added arrows for quick switching between cats.
✨ Added new hotkeys for fast switching between locations.
✨ Split the love and food needs for experience gain. Now, to gain experience, you must fill one of the needs and continue satisfying the cat.
✨ Improved the convenience of the rarity filter tab.
✨ Added an option to sell all cats in the rarity tab.
✨ Rebalanced some prices and fur generation speed.
✨ The feeder can now feed up to 3 cats.

🛠 Fixes:
✅ Fixed the feeder functionality.
✅ Fixed a bug where food could freeze during feeding.
✅ Added missing decorations to the collection.

Thank you all for your support! 💖
Hope your cats are full and happy! 🐾

