🛠 What’s New:



✨ New card pack opening system. Collecting kitty cards is now much easier!

✨ Added skins for cat poops.

✨ Maximum cat level increased to 40.

✨ Added arrows for quick switching between cats.

✨ Added new hotkeys for fast switching between locations.

✨ Split the love and food needs for experience gain. Now, to gain experience, you must fill one of the needs and continue satisfying the cat.

✨ Improved the convenience of the rarity filter tab.

✨ Added an option to sell all cats in the rarity tab.

✨ Rebalanced some prices and fur generation speed.

✨ The feeder can now feed up to 3 cats.



🛠 Fixes:

✅ Fixed the feeder functionality.

✅ Fixed a bug where food could freeze during feeding.

✅ Added missing decorations to the collection.



Thank you all for your support! 💖

Hope your cats are full and happy! 🐾