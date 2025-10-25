Highlights:





-Rake now bleeds when hurt and you can use the blood stains to track him

-2 New Achievements

-New Weather: Heavy Thunderstorm

-Overhauled Auto-Performance Mode (Still kinda broken, I recommend setting the settings to low when loading in if you have low-mid hardware)

-Lots of fixes to cams and beartraps (it is now actually possible to pick them up and move them/put them back in your inventory on controller and mouse/keyboard)





Patch Notes:





-Added 2 New Achievements

-Polished up keybind menu and added all missing input options

-Player can now pick up beartraps and cams after placing them on controller/mouse and keyboard (It was possible before but the hitbox to pick up cams was insanely small, and beartraps were impossible to pick up completely. all of this has been fixed.

-Player can now rotate traps/cams on controller with LB & RB/L1 & L2

-Increased size of puddles rake, the player, objects, and animals can make

-Rake now bleeds and you can track him through his blood stains

-New Weather: Heavy Thunderstorm

-Powerline Wires now collect snow

-Trees now drip when wet

-Picking up cameras now gives a specific tip based on whether you are using keyboard or controller





Fixes:





-Renamed Lightning Strikes setting option

-Overhauled performance mode that automatically turns on if you are on low-mid end hardware

-Fixed being able to use hotkeys while placing traps/cams

-Fixed issue where you could open wheel while holding traps & cams

-Fixed issue where rake could get melee stunned while caught in beartrap

-Fixed issue where picking up cameras would be very hard

-Fixed issue where when attacking rake with melee weapon and getting jumpscares sleeves would disappear

-Fixed issue where the player could not pick up beartraps after placing them

-Fixed issue where player could just holster a used beartrap and just keep reusing it

-Fixed AI only deforming snow very close to the player

-Fixed player not making snow paths realistically

-Fixed guard rails on side of highway not collecting snow

-Fixed issue where fox would be able to walk sideways on very steep areas

-Fixed motion sensor being see through while off during blizzards

-Fixed low volumetric fog



Known Issues:

-Night is too dark

-Brightness slider does not work