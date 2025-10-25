Another small update with important bug fixes — thank you for your continued feedback!
Bug Fixes & Changes
- Fixed an issue in the obstacle course builder where an incorrect time was saved or loaded
- Fixed a bug in the obstacle course builder where the top pole of the E-oxer could be hidden
- Fixed an issue where a hay pallet was not saved or displayed in the stable manager
- Fixed an issue where some terrain textures did not load correctly and appeared "muddy"
⚠️ Known Issue: In multiplayer, your progress is currently not being saved.
This issue will be fixed in an upcoming update.
Once again, thank you for testing and reporting bugs!
If the update doesn’t appear right away, please restart Steam.
To report bugs, join our Discord Server
or post in the appropriate thread on the Steam discussion forum.
Changed files in this update