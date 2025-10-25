Added a check to warn players about the dungeon and before facing against the Tapp.Party Customers

Changed the System graphic from the original blue to a cash-green

Fixed a few typos and bugs

Improved some facesets and added a new Norman face

Minor additions to the first dialogue with the Boss

Removed Golden Cockroach from the first part of the early game dungeon

Improving stability and balance in the Holy mountain climb and improved the Holy mountain map (more forgiving fall, more spread out enemies)

Chipset art updates (mountain tileset, general improvements)

Improved Mice battle sprites

Improved some backgrounds

Improved Pecorino fights

Added three new enemy skills and new animations to go with them

Minor buff across the board for the Cheddar Spawn enemy, added a new rare attack

Made the cutscene after leaving Frippel's house a bit faster

Increased Exp Scaling for Mice Team