Norman Jones' Selling Extravaganza 1.0.2
Changed the System graphic from the original blue to a cash-green
Added a check to warn players about the dungeon and before facing against the Tapp.Party Customers
Fixed a few typos and bugs
Improved some facesets and added a new Norman face
Minor additions to the first dialogue with the Boss
Minor balance updates
Removed Golden Cockroach from the first part of the early game dungeon
Professor Frippel's Special Invention Show 1.0.2
Improving stability and balance in the Holy mountain climb and improved the Holy mountain map (more forgiving fall, more spread out enemies)
Chipset art updates (mountain tileset, general improvements)
Improved Mice battle sprites
Improved some backgrounds
Improved Pecorino fights
Added three new enemy skills and new animations to go with them
Minor buff across the board for the Cheddar Spawn enemy, added a new rare attack
Made the cutscene after leaving Frippel's house a bit faster
Increased Exp Scaling for Mice Team
Improved HP Scaling for Mice Team to be more consistent
Miodesopsia 1.0.2
Minor map changes
Minor intro changes
Added an option to skip the intro
Launcher
Added some stuff in the Extras Folder!
Changed files in this update