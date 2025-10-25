 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20544072 Edited 25 October 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Norman Jones' Selling Extravaganza 1.0.2

  • Changed the System graphic from the original blue to a cash-green

  • Added a check to warn players about the dungeon and before facing against the Tapp.Party Customers

  • Fixed a few typos and bugs

  • Improved some facesets and added a new Norman face

  • Minor additions to the first dialogue with the Boss

  • Minor balance updates

  • Removed Golden Cockroach from the first part of the early game dungeon

Professor Frippel's Special Invention Show 1.0.2

  • Improving stability and balance in the Holy mountain climb and improved the Holy mountain map (more forgiving fall, more spread out enemies)

  • Chipset art updates (mountain tileset, general improvements)

  • Improved Mice battle sprites

  • Improved some backgrounds

  • Improved Pecorino fights

  • Added three new enemy skills and new animations to go with them

  • Minor buff across the board for the Cheddar Spawn enemy, added a new rare attack

  • Made the cutscene after leaving Frippel's house a bit faster

  • Increased Exp Scaling for Mice Team

  • Improved HP Scaling for Mice Team to be more consistent

Miodesopsia 1.0.2

  • Minor map changes

  • Minor intro changes

  • Added an option to skip the intro

Launcher

  • Added some stuff in the Extras Folder!

Changed files in this update

