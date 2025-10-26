 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20544071 Edited 26 October 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
- Reworked the Mine Detector it is much more user friendly
- Mine Detector is now a Super Weapon renamed the (Nullifier) with 25 shots

- Fixed a Most scope glass to be more clear and have less glare

- Added more boss rounds to proving grounds (Nothing is friendly on the map)
- Added slot machines to proving grounds they have a chance to drop ultimate items or nothing at all
- Increased time between waves

- Added achievements system (more achievements will be added over time)
- Added a total kills tracker to single player character screen

- Fixed pick up issue with orbital weapons drop crate
- Made more adjustments to random weapon box

