- Reworked the Mine Detector it is much more user friendly

- Mine Detector is now a Super Weapon renamed the (Nullifier) with 25 shots



- Fixed a Most scope glass to be more clear and have less glare



- Added more boss rounds to proving grounds (Nothing is friendly on the map)

- Added slot machines to proving grounds they have a chance to drop ultimate items or nothing at all

- Increased time between waves



- Added achievements system (more achievements will be added over time)

- Added a total kills tracker to single player character screen



- Fixed pick up issue with orbital weapons drop crate

- Made more adjustments to random weapon box

