- Reworked the Mine Detector it is much more user friendly
- Mine Detector is now a Super Weapon renamed the (Nullifier) with 25 shots
- Fixed a Most scope glass to be more clear and have less glare
- Added more boss rounds to proving grounds (Nothing is friendly on the map)
- Added slot machines to proving grounds they have a chance to drop ultimate items or nothing at all
- Increased time between waves
- Added achievements system (more achievements will be added over time)
- Added a total kills tracker to single player character screen
- Fixed pick up issue with orbital weapons drop crate
- Made more adjustments to random weapon box
Patch 0.99.92
Update notes via Steam Community
