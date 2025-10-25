 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20543990 Edited 25 October 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.1.0 Localization Update!

BL Werewolf is finally available in English! This is not a professional translation, so some parts may still be a bit awkward to read — we’ll keep improving it step by step, so please bear with us. We’d really appreciate any translation feedback you can leave on the Steam Community! 🙏

Please, help me out!

On first launch the game will use your Steam language settings. You can change the language from the gear (settings) button, but please note the change will take effect after restarting the game.

Also — if you want to tweak the translation yourself, it’s a bit of work, but you can edit the local CSV file below to change the text:

bl_zinrou\\BL人狼～ドキドキ俺たちの夏休み～_Data\\StreamingAssets\\Mods\\Localization\\en\\UI.csv

If you do create a better translation file, please let us know — we’d really appreciate it!

v1.1.0 Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where a fight could occur when two or more students selected the "Nightly Approach" action against the same target, even if one of them was under forced detention.

Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese Depot 3320111
