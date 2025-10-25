CHANGELOG:

v0.30.223 -> v0.31.240:

Additions

v0.31.239 Added Camera Smoothing Strength and Camera Rotation Strength to Settings. When smoothing is 0, the smoothing function is completely bypasses and raw input is used directly. Camera Rotation Strength between 1 and 2 are smoothed from 0.1 to 1.0 and Strength between 2 and 10 are smoothed from 1.0 to 1000.0. This upper Strength range probably doesn't need to be that high, will adjust based on player feedback.

v0.31.232 Added Distributor allowing Newspaper Dispensers to automatically distribute media to citizens that are nearby if the dispenser is not empty.

v0.31.231 Map Queries can now dynamically generate tags to include in the query from the parent name of the query source. This eliminates tag maintenance for buildings with dynamically generated interiors accessed via teleportation.

v0.31.228 Quests and Goals can now be completed out-of-order. The player now gets credit for completing goals even if the parent quest is locked. When the parent quest is unlocked, the status of goals that were previously completed will correctly show their completed status.

v0.31.224 Added numbers to dialog options and the ability to select a dialog option with the corresponding alpha key.

v0.31.223 Added Move Arrows to indicate if a movement position is valid and to clearly show object orientation for moving objects.

Changes

v0.31.236 Removed the Hide-At-Destination flag from NPC Routine system. No longer needed because all NPCs now Hide-At-Destination and Shopkeepers are now stationary. NPCs now also deactivate their colliders when they Hide to prevent NPC traffic-jams at popular destinations.

v0.31.235 Improved mouse look smoothness. Set range on all volume settings as -4db to 0db. Improved In-Game Menu <-> Settings Flow. Temporarily deactivated Unity TXT Bug Workaround (Unity says fix is imminent). Set caps on all Shepard spawns. Began prep work for in-game city building and boundary expansion. Began creating additional City Block Covers.

v0.31.234 Reactivated Conspiracy Events and Endgame Events. HeatMax now progresses as-designed. An Endgame Event will trigger after completing 10 Conspiracy Events.

v0.31.233 Moved GlowieAction Undo Stack to the Player and hard-coded the Undo sequence. Added a short-circuit to the GlowieAction sequence via a RunningUndoAction GameState to stop the normal GlowieAction stack when that GameState is detected. This accommodates aberrant, dysregulated, and manic button-mashing.

v031.230 The Shepard now will spawn 1 Shopkeeper per work location that has an interior and 1 Citizen for every home location. The WorkAtLocation option for Routine was removed because all NPCs now hide at their work location whether or not it has an interior.

v0.31.229 Shopkeepers are now spawned at their work location and stay there (they are not given routines, schedules, or a navmeshagent). Work locations with shopkeepers are no longer for-sale.

v0.31.227 Containers now use TimeRunner signals for Replenishment instead of using Coroutines.

v0.31.226 Shopkeepers now refresh their inventory when the player completes a quest or levels up. Shopkeepers now use Container replenishment to refresh hourly or daily. Shopkeepers now randomly select Unlocked Evidence to offer.

Fixes

v0.31.238 Fixed issue with camera view minimum distance being too far away to see the paper when using the typewriter. This was due to a recent change that was undone.

v0.31.237 Fixed an issue with Filing Cabinets and Trash Bins not accepting anything. Expanded the Gear Filtering capabilities of Storage so that it is possible to specify that one SPECIFIC items are allowed. For example, the Newspaper Dispenser can only accept Flyers and Brochures and nothing else.

v0.31.225 Fixed issue with NPCs not restarting their routines after exiting a Dialog interaction with the player