Version 1.11 has been released. The following items have been addressed:

Added

Water now has a wave effect to represent the water surface more realistically.

Changed

Redrew all UI icons to be cleaner and higher resolution.

Reworked the skill upgrade screen to have progress bars for each skill.

Removed title bar background to make it more visually appealing.

A new title screen replaces the old one, featuring a more appealing design and layout.

Moved credits dialog to title screen.

Moved options dialog to only be on the title screen.