Version 1.11 has been released. The following items have been addressed:
Added
Water now has a wave effect to represent the water surface more realistically.
Changed
Redrew all UI icons to be cleaner and higher resolution.
Reworked the skill upgrade screen to have progress bars for each skill.
Removed title bar background to make it more visually appealing.
A new title screen replaces the old one, featuring a more appealing design and layout.
Moved credits dialog to title screen.
Moved options dialog to only be on the title screen.
New UI button to show/hide the net.
Fixed
Fixed double jump issue where you could jump again before the first jump had completed.
Fixed "FishBook" images that had a border that was not intended.
Fixed UI scaling issues that caused some UI elements to be too large or too small on different resolutions.
Security
Addressed Unity vulnerability CVE-2025-59489.
Changed files in this update