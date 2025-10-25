 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20543963 Edited 25 October 2025 – 22:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.11 has been released. The following items have been addressed:

Added

  • Water now has a wave effect to represent the water surface more realistically.

Changed

  • Redrew all UI icons to be cleaner and higher resolution.

  • Reworked the skill upgrade screen to have progress bars for each skill.

  • Removed title bar background to make it more visually appealing.

  • A new title screen replaces the old one, featuring a more appealing design and layout.

  • Moved credits dialog to title screen.

  • Moved options dialog to only be on the title screen.

  • New UI button to show/hide the net.

Fixed

  • Fixed double jump issue where you could jump again before the first jump had completed.

  • Fixed "FishBook" images that had a border that was not intended.

  • Fixed UI scaling issues that caused some UI elements to be too large or too small on different resolutions.

Security

  • Addressed Unity vulnerability CVE-2025-59489.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Prod-Win-64Bit Depot 1179171
