25 October 2025 Build 20543932
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The first storyline is complete - an introduction to the history of Pastor's Lake

  • The scenery in the town of Sosnovy Bor has been improved

  • Minor UI and graphics preset fixes

Introduction to the history of Pastor's Lake

The introductory storyline has been completed, allowing the player to unravel the mystery of Pastor's Lake, learn about events from the past, and help restore the local church. During the journey, the player will visit all settlements, including remote and abandoned villages, in search of necessary items. Some of these items will later be displayed in the local museum.

Whether or not to begin this chain of tasks is the player's choice, as Pastor's Lake is a game about a relaxed and leisurely pace of life, not speedruns and 100% completion.

The scenery in the town of Sosnovy Bor has been improved

The scenery in Sosnovy Bor has been refined, primarily adding fences and vegetation. The town will be further developed. A museum has also been added to the town.

