25 October 2025 Build 20543899 Edited 25 October 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

- Witch hat cackle now has variation in pitch

- Removed collision on spoopy pumpkin hat

- Fixed position of a couple Halloween decorations in town

Changed files in this update

