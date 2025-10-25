New
4 new Beacons
Weapon’s Mobility stat now also affects ADS/Block transition speed
New setting: Enemy outline/glow intensity
Updates
(Enemy Knight) Reduced attack slide distance by ~10%
Enemy spawning algorithm has a new component based on player’s travel distance
Enemy squad spawning size is now tied to total danger limit instead of being a flat scaling value.
The goal here is to make the scaling with difficulty smoother and make lower difficulties have fewer trickles of 1 enemy at a time. This will likely require further tuning over time.
Fallen ambushes now have an announcement so they don’t just show up randomly
Beacon rolling pool per stage has been doubled in size to increase variety
(Ricochet Beacon)
Now auto targets nearby enemies, still goes in random direction if none are close.
Damage reduced to 50% (was 100).
Now can trigger other ranged hit perks
Fixes
Fixed Knights, Brutes and Chargers ignoring base movement speed stats while attack chasing.
It’s been bugging me for quite a while how heavy knights feel so oppressive and hard to manage when they are supposed to be the slower tankier enemies… finally found it. Might need to buff their other stats in the future to compensate.
Changed files in this update