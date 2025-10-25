- The "Additional Pylons" achievement will now properly unlock
- Fixed an issue causing the drone swarm mastery chance to constantly increase over time
- Fixed Shell Shocker’s chance to trigger (was applying an additive bonus with each check, instead of always adding the same flat bonus)
- Fixed a number of upgrades that were not correctly scaling with chance-based improvements
- Fixed an issue that would cause any bonus effects triggered by Bombikaze to be placed at the wrong location
Hotfix 0.30.06
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a number of reported bugs. More stuff soon. Have a nice weekend!
