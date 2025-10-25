 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20543867 Edited 25 October 2025 – 21:46:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a number of reported bugs. More stuff soon. Have a nice weekend!

  • The "Additional Pylons" achievement will now properly unlock
  • Fixed an issue causing the drone swarm mastery chance to constantly increase over time
  • Fixed Shell Shocker’s chance to trigger (was applying an additive bonus with each check, instead of always adding the same flat bonus)
  • Fixed a number of upgrades that were not correctly scaling with chance-based improvements
  • Fixed an issue that would cause any bonus effects triggered by Bombikaze to be placed at the wrong location

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3492831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link