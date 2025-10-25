New Content Update & Bug Fixes!
[ Gameplay ]
Reworked All The Warrior Cards In-order For The Warrior To Have A Unified Vision On His Gameplay
Added 17 New Cards For The Warrior Deck In-order To Better Flush Out The Gameplay Style Of The Warrior
Reworked & Expanded The Traveling Merchant Functionality. You Can Now Buy Blessing(s) & Discounted Cards At The Traveling Merchant
Removed Some Cards From The Warrior Pool In-order To Further Balance The Warrior Cards & Gameplay
Added More Node Encounters And Related To The Map For Players To Have Longer Runs
Added The Ability To Discard Blessings / Potions
Traveling Merchant Only Appears After Column 3
[ User Interface ]
Reworked & Overhauled The City Gate UI
Reworked & Overhauled The Traveling Merchant UI
Added Tool Tips UIs For Certain Area(s) Of The Game
Added Outlines To Enemies & Artifacts To Improve Visibility
Damage Blocked & Delt Text Has Been Added To The Encounters
Added A Potion Belt UI To Contain Your Potions / Blessings
Created An Added An Arm That Follows The Cursor When In The Map & Merchant
Added A Timer To The Players Run On The Top Right Of Their Screen
Created New Warrior Card Art
[ Bug Fixes ]
Fixed Instances Of Started Battles With Extra Energy
Fixed Tutorial Arrow Being Highlighted Despite No Page Turns Can Be Done
Fixed Issues With The Consumable "Blessings Of The Veil"
Fixed The Enemy Logic For The Veil bound Beast
Fixed The Known Issues With Loading And Continuing The Game
Fixed A Known Graphical Issue Causing The Game To Have The Low Graphic Feature Selected
Fixed An Issue Where The Menu Screen Would Not Appear
Fixed A Known Issue Where The Strength Icon Would Appear Multiple Times
Fixed An Issue Where The Game Can Be Un-paused In The Settings Menu
Fixed Veil bound Treant Showing Incorrect Text
Fixed Cards and piles lay over screen when viewing deck/discard/draw (made it impossible to look at my deck)
Fixed Text for card type is blank for “Skills”. While “attacks” are shown properly
Fixed Duping whirlwind with 4 energy only caused two points of energy to go through. Though all 4 points of energy are used.
Fixed Debuff removal potion only removed first Debuff in list
Fixed Rests after Players second playthrough didn’t offer card removal. Only able to rest or leave
Fixed enemy Dryad Healing isn't working
Fixed Stun Effect Not Working Properly
Fixed A Known Map Save Image
Fixed The Fear Mechanic
Fixed Warrior Card "Burdenless Drive"
Fixed Warrior Card "Implacable Instinct"
Fixed Warrior Card "Champions Awakening"
Fixed Warrior Card "Pressure Roar"
Fixed Warrior Power Cards
Fixed Warrior Card "Wrath Of The Gods"
Fixed Warrior Card "Sundering Will"
Fixed Warrior Card "Steam Veins"
Fixed Warrior Card "Battle Revival"
Fixed Artifact "Molten Core"
Fixed Merchant Overflow Stack
