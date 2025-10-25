 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20543864 Edited 25 October 2025 – 22:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content Update & Bug Fixes!

[ Gameplay ]

  • Reworked All The Warrior Cards In-order For The Warrior To Have A Unified Vision On His Gameplay

  • Added 17 New Cards For The Warrior Deck In-order To Better Flush Out The Gameplay Style Of The Warrior

  • Reworked & Expanded The Traveling Merchant Functionality. You Can Now Buy Blessing(s) & Discounted Cards At The Traveling Merchant

  • Removed Some Cards From The Warrior Pool In-order To Further Balance The Warrior Cards & Gameplay

  • Added More Node Encounters And Related To The Map For Players To Have Longer Runs

  • Added The Ability To Discard Blessings / Potions

  • Traveling Merchant Only Appears After Column 3

[ User Interface ]

  • Reworked & Overhauled The City Gate UI

  • Reworked & Overhauled The Traveling Merchant UI

  • Added Tool Tips UIs For Certain Area(s) Of The Game

  • Added Outlines To Enemies & Artifacts To Improve Visibility

  • Damage Blocked & Delt Text Has Been Added To The Encounters

  • Added A Potion Belt UI To Contain Your Potions / Blessings

  • Created An Added An Arm That Follows The Cursor When In The Map & Merchant

  • Added A Timer To The Players Run On The Top Right Of Their Screen

  • Created New Warrior Card Art

[ Bug Fixes ]

  • Fixed Instances Of Started Battles With Extra Energy

  • Fixed Tutorial Arrow Being Highlighted Despite No Page Turns Can Be Done

  • Fixed Issues With The Consumable "Blessings Of The Veil"

  • Fixed The Enemy Logic For The Veil bound Beast

  • Fixed The Known Issues With Loading And Continuing The Game

  • Fixed A Known Graphical Issue Causing The Game To Have The Low Graphic Feature Selected

  • Fixed An Issue Where The Menu Screen Would Not Appear

  • Fixed A Known Issue Where The Strength Icon Would Appear Multiple Times

  • Fixed An Issue Where The Game Can Be Un-paused In The Settings Menu

  • Fixed Veil bound Treant Showing Incorrect Text

  • Fixed Cards and piles lay over screen when viewing deck/discard/draw (made it impossible to look at my deck)

  • Fixed Text for card type is blank for “Skills”. While “attacks” are shown properly

  • Fixed Duping whirlwind with 4 energy only caused two points of energy to go through. Though all 4 points of energy are used.

  • Fixed Debuff removal potion only removed first Debuff in list

  • Fixed Rests after Players second playthrough didn’t offer card removal. Only able to rest or leave

  • Fixed enemy Dryad Healing isn't working

  • Fixed Stun Effect Not Working Properly

  • Fixed A Known Map Save Image

  • Fixed The Fear Mechanic

  • Fixed Warrior Card "Burdenless Drive"

  • Fixed Warrior Card "Implacable Instinct"

  • Fixed Warrior Card "Champions Awakening"

  • Fixed Warrior Card "Pressure Roar"

  • Fixed Warrior Power Cards

  • Fixed Warrior Card "Wrath Of The Gods"

  • Fixed Warrior Card "Sundering Will"

  • Fixed Warrior Card "Steam Veins"

  • Fixed Warrior Card "Battle Revival"

  • Fixed Artifact "Molten Core"

  • Fixed Merchant Overflow Stack

