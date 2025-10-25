Traveling Merchant Only Appears After Column 3

Added The Ability To Discard Blessings / Potions

Added More Node Encounters And Related To The Map For Players To Have Longer Runs

Removed Some Cards From The Warrior Pool In-order To Further Balance The Warrior Cards & Gameplay

Reworked & Expanded The Traveling Merchant Functionality. You Can Now Buy Blessing(s) & Discounted Cards At The Traveling Merchant

Added 17 New Cards For The Warrior Deck In-order To Better Flush Out The Gameplay Style Of The Warrior

Reworked All The Warrior Cards In-order For The Warrior To Have A Unified Vision On His Gameplay

Added A Timer To The Players Run On The Top Right Of Their Screen

Created An Added An Arm That Follows The Cursor When In The Map & Merchant

Added A Potion Belt UI To Contain Your Potions / Blessings

Damage Blocked & Delt Text Has Been Added To The Encounters

Added Outlines To Enemies & Artifacts To Improve Visibility

Added Tool Tips UIs For Certain Area(s) Of The Game

Fixed Instances Of Started Battles With Extra Energy

Fixed Tutorial Arrow Being Highlighted Despite No Page Turns Can Be Done

Fixed Issues With The Consumable "Blessings Of The Veil"

Fixed The Enemy Logic For The Veil bound Beast

Fixed The Known Issues With Loading And Continuing The Game

Fixed A Known Graphical Issue Causing The Game To Have The Low Graphic Feature Selected

Fixed An Issue Where The Menu Screen Would Not Appear

Fixed A Known Issue Where The Strength Icon Would Appear Multiple Times

Fixed An Issue Where The Game Can Be Un-paused In The Settings Menu

Fixed Veil bound Treant Showing Incorrect Text

Fixed Cards and piles lay over screen when viewing deck/discard/draw (made it impossible to look at my deck)

Fixed Text for card type is blank for “Skills”. While “attacks” are shown properly

Fixed Duping whirlwind with 4 energy only caused two points of energy to go through. Though all 4 points of energy are used.

Fixed Debuff removal potion only removed first Debuff in list

Fixed Rests after Players second playthrough didn’t offer card removal. Only able to rest or leave

Fixed enemy Dryad Healing isn't working

Fixed Stun Effect Not Working Properly

Fixed A Known Map Save Image

Fixed The Fear Mechanic

Fixed Warrior Card "Burdenless Drive"

Fixed Warrior Card "Implacable Instinct"

Fixed Warrior Card "Champions Awakening"

Fixed Warrior Card "Pressure Roar"

Fixed Warrior Power Cards

Fixed Warrior Card "Wrath Of The Gods"

Fixed Warrior Card "Sundering Will"

Fixed Warrior Card "Steam Veins"

Fixed Warrior Card "Battle Revival"

Fixed Artifact "Molten Core"