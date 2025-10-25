FIXES

Fixed the player collision width preventing the narrow entrance and corridor in haunted house from being walked through.



Fixed an issue where Wraith Corpse was blocking interaction so if an item was underneath it, that item could not be picked up.



Fixed an issue where player dead bodies were phasing through Hollow Manor/ Dark Wood wagon transports.



Fixed an issue where the Ghost Investigation computer was showing 1PM on guessing correctly rather than 2PM.



Fixed a few spawn points where Miss Nibbles was appearing in an incorrect location.



Fixed a few spawn points where Moro appeared in an incorrect location.



Fixed a few spawn points where Crucifx appeared in an incorrect location.



Hey all, had to push a quick fix for the haunted house so that everyone could continue experiencing it. Fixed a few smaller things while I was at it.