25 October 2025 Build 20543842 Edited 25 October 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey all, had to push a quick fix for the haunted house so that everyone could continue experiencing it. Fixed a few smaller things while I was at it.

FIXES

  • Fixed the player collision width preventing the narrow entrance and corridor in haunted house from being walked through.
  • Fixed an issue where Wraith Corpse was blocking interaction so if an item was underneath it, that item could not be picked up.
  • Fixed an issue where player dead bodies were phasing through Hollow Manor/ Dark Wood wagon transports.
  • Fixed an issue where the Ghost Investigation computer was showing 1PM on guessing correctly rather than 2PM.
  • Fixed a few spawn points where Miss Nibbles was appearing in an incorrect location.
  • Fixed a few spawn points where Moro appeared in an incorrect location.
  • Fixed a few spawn points where Crucifx appeared in an incorrect location.

