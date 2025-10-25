Hey all, had to push a quick fix for the haunted house so that everyone could continue experiencing it. Fixed a few smaller things while I was at it.
FIXES
- Fixed the player collision width preventing the narrow entrance and corridor in haunted house from being walked through.
- Fixed an issue where Wraith Corpse was blocking interaction so if an item was underneath it, that item could not be picked up.
- Fixed an issue where player dead bodies were phasing through Hollow Manor/ Dark Wood wagon transports.
- Fixed an issue where the Ghost Investigation computer was showing 1PM on guessing correctly rather than 2PM.
- Fixed a few spawn points where Miss Nibbles was appearing in an incorrect location.
- Fixed a few spawn points where Moro appeared in an incorrect location.
- Fixed a few spawn points where Crucifx appeared in an incorrect location.
