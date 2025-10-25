PATCH NOTES - 10/25/2025

Autosave system implemented ! Game will autosave at the start of each gameplay loop [Chase, Hall, Desktop]

Game save is deletable.

Clicking save file loads you back to the saved checkpoint.

Major gameplay changes and improvements to Meaty's desktop route.

keygen.gif no longer duplicated

Anita sillyman game now completes and closes normally

Anita’z zip folder in her room now unzips properly

Instances of DOLLHOUSE.exe dialogue not completing were fixed

DOLLHOUSE.exe now skips the intro if you have seen it before

Polished the fantome messaging app window to better display different channels

Fixed bug that caused the password in Spiderface’s room to be unclickable

Added close button to the password prompt in Spiderface’s room

Adjusted Spiderface’s animation

Asset updated in Billie’s room

Asset updates on desktop

Fixed bug related to indefinite loading time in opening

Fixed bug related to opening sequence window staying too long

Disabled dithering shader after chase sequence

Fixed the glitch texture effect appearing in scenes outside of the chase

Fixed issue where desktop shortcuts dragged into fantome would stick there and become un-interactable

Adjusting scaling for the toolbar tabs at certain resolutions and aspect ratios Instances where the screen would be dark after a scene change should now be fixed

Resolved issue where Anita’s desktop route was not sequencing files correctly

Adjusted Spiderface’s desktop route

Resolved an issue in the opening where the full opening would not play even after deleting all save files.

Removed ability to drag pompom while she is in her feed routine, causing her to never go hungry again.

Hall sequence no longer displays incorrect messages if loaded in after an incomplete route.

Grapeline no longer zipped in Anita's route.

Grapeline UI scaling fixes.

New Notifications icons on apps

Pinned messages displaying new content in Fantome

Character cards + comics collected throughout routes should persist in consequent loops.

Music loop fix in hall.

New emotes added to Fantome.

Fixed two conversations mixing in grapeline in Fiona's route.

Fixed diary appearing outside of Billie's room

Fixed visual glitch with Billie’s quizzes on her desktop route

Fixed Ophie card not displaying in files

Fixed screenshot in Fiona's route not displaying in files

General visual improvements/fixes across the entire game.



Thank you everyone for your patience and support throughout our first ever game launch. While we may not have launched in an ideal state, I hope you can see that we have every intention in making this game be the perfect game we know it has the potential to be.



Being two programmers, and in general just three devs, we have entirely devoted ourselves into making oneway.exe fun and enjoyable to play.

In the past 3 days we have accomplished many major bug fixes, UI issue fixes, as well as properly implemented a functioning save system. All published routes are playable and completable, and importantly also logical!



We love this game it is our reason to be. We would and WILL do anything for oneway.exe

Have a great weekend,

Bugs Ray