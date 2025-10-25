 Skip to content
Major 25 October 2025 Build 20543829
Update notes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES - 10/25/2025

  • Autosave system implemented ! Game will autosave at the start of each gameplay loop [Chase, Hall, Desktop]

  • Game save is deletable.

  • Clicking save file loads you back to the saved checkpoint.

  • Major gameplay changes and improvements to Meaty's desktop route.

  • keygen.gif no longer duplicated

  • Anita sillyman game now completes and closes normally

  • Anita’z zip folder in her room now unzips properly

  • Instances of DOLLHOUSE.exe dialogue not completing were fixed

  • DOLLHOUSE.exe now skips the intro if you have seen it before

  • Polished the fantome messaging app window to better display different channels

  • Fixed bug that caused the password in Spiderface’s room to be unclickable

  • Added close button to the password prompt in Spiderface’s room

  • Adjusted Spiderface’s animation

  • Asset updated in Billie’s room

  • Asset updates on desktop

  • Fixed bug related to indefinite loading time in opening

  • Fixed bug related to opening sequence window staying too long

  • Disabled dithering shader after chase sequence

  • Fixed the glitch texture effect appearing in scenes outside of the chase

  • Fixed issue where desktop shortcuts dragged into fantome would stick there and become un-interactable

  • Adjusting scaling for the toolbar tabs at certain resolutions and aspect ratios Instances where the screen would be dark after a scene change should now be fixed

  • Resolved issue where Anita’s desktop route was not sequencing files correctly

  • Adjusted Spiderface’s desktop route

  • Resolved an issue in the opening where the full opening would not play even after deleting all save files.

  • Removed ability to drag pompom while she is in her feed routine, causing her to never go hungry again.

  • Hall sequence no longer displays incorrect messages if loaded in after an incomplete route.

  • Grapeline no longer zipped in Anita's route.

  • Grapeline UI scaling fixes.

  • New Notifications icons on apps

  • Pinned messages displaying new content in Fantome

  • Character cards + comics collected throughout routes should persist in consequent loops.

  • Music loop fix in hall.

  • New emotes added to Fantome.

  • Fixed two conversations mixing in grapeline in Fiona's route.

  • Fixed diary appearing outside of Billie's room

  • Fixed visual glitch with Billie’s quizzes on her desktop route

  • Fixed Ophie card not displaying in files

  • Fixed screenshot in Fiona's route not displaying in files

  • General visual improvements/fixes across the entire game.

Thank you everyone for your patience and support throughout our first ever game launch. While we may not have launched in an ideal state, I hope you can see that we have every intention in making this game be the perfect game we know it has the potential to be.

Being two programmers, and in general just three devs, we have entirely devoted ourselves into making oneway.exe fun and enjoyable to play.

In the past 3 days we have accomplished many major bug fixes, UI issue fixes, as well as properly implemented a functioning save system. All published routes are playable and completable, and importantly also logical!

We love this game it is our reason to be. We would and WILL do anything for oneway.exe
Have a great weekend,
Bugs Ray

