Hoi Hoi,



as the title may suggest, this will be the last content update. I still have a few ideas that would make the game more fun, but they are bigger changes that would take way too long.



The game was supposed to be a game where I learn multiplayer stuff and where I could just add random stuff that I think is funny.

There are some questionable choices in my code because I didn't know that much about net code, I would need to fix it all from the ground up to make any stable changes.



That's why I've decided to "finish" the game with the safe option, new Artefacts and bug fixes.



There are around 10 new Artefacts but I won't say what they do :)



Thank you all for playing my game! I really enjoy developing games and seeing so many people play my game made me really happy. I love watching your videos / streams and all the screenshots you have posted!



I'll see you all again, either in small bug fixes for this game, or when I publish a new game :)