This update makes the game darker, more alive, and closer to how it was originally envisioned.

What’s new:

🔧 Improved visual style — how deep are you willing to sink into the darkness?

💡 Reworked lighting — the gloom is now thicker than ever.

📜 Enhanced readability of notes and interface elements — the meaning between the lines feels heavier.

🔊 Updated ambient sound — perhaps the whispers behind you aren’t just your imagination.

🕯️ Matchlight is now more stable — a rare comfort within the dark.

🧠 Under the hood — internal improvements preparing the game for the next major update.

Thank you to everyone who continues to share feedback and impressions. Your support helps the game grow darker — and better. 💀