 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20543784 Edited 25 October 2025 – 21:59:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update makes the game darker, more alive, and closer to how it was originally envisioned.

What’s new:
🔧 Improved visual style — how deep are you willing to sink into the darkness?
💡 Reworked lighting — the gloom is now thicker than ever.
📜 Enhanced readability of notes and interface elements — the meaning between the lines feels heavier.
🔊 Updated ambient sound — perhaps the whispers behind you aren’t just your imagination.
🕯️ Matchlight is now more stable — a rare comfort within the dark.
🧠 Under the hood — internal improvements preparing the game for the next major update.

Thank you to everyone who continues to share feedback and impressions. Your support helps the game grow darker — and better. 💀

Changed files in this update

Depot 3969951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link