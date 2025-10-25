This update makes the game darker, more alive, and closer to how it was originally envisioned.
What’s new:
🔧 Improved visual style — how deep are you willing to sink into the darkness?
💡 Reworked lighting — the gloom is now thicker than ever.
📜 Enhanced readability of notes and interface elements — the meaning between the lines feels heavier.
🔊 Updated ambient sound — perhaps the whispers behind you aren’t just your imagination.
🕯️ Matchlight is now more stable — a rare comfort within the dark.
🧠 Under the hood — internal improvements preparing the game for the next major update.
Thank you to everyone who continues to share feedback and impressions. Your support helps the game grow darker — and better. 💀
Changed files in this update